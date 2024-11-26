Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,782 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

