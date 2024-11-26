Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $324.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.44. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $191.56 and a 1 year high of $332.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.23 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

