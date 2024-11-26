Cerity Partners LLC Has $17.07 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

