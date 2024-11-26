Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.