Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,744,000 after buying an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 565,263 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.