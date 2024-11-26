Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $218.28 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.64 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day moving average is $231.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

