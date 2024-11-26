Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 59.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 335.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This represents a 44.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

