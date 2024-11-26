Larson Financial Group LLC Has $662,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

