Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 218 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.88 and a 12-month high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

