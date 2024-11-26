Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $225.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

