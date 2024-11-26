Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This trade represents a 17.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $190,068.40. The trade was a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $849.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.