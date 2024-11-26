Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 3,861 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

