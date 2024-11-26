Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 243,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $19,714,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,680,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,510,000 after buying an additional 2,238,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $6,280,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

