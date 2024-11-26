DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
