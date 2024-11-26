DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

