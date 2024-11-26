American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by UBS Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the airline’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

