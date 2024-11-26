Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

GBTC opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

