FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1,927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

