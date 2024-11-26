Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of RDW opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $915.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.93. Redwire has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Redwire by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

