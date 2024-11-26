Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.67

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renew Trading Down 1.4 %

RNWH opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,089.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,075.95. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 783 ($9.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,296 ($16.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Renew alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Renew

(Get Free Report)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.