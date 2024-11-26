United Utilities Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 17.28 (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,955.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,056.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,036.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($112,563.65). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 52 shares of company stock worth $54,799. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

