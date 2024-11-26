Q4 EPS Estimate for Intuitive Surgical Decreased by Analyst

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.63 and its 200 day moving average is $465.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $228,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,539 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,364 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.