SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $713.94 million and $823,038.02 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00006330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92,568.87 or 1.00173488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00007684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00011611 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63117122 USD and is down -16.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $947,540.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

