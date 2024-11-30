1,526 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.21 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

