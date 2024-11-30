Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,006 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $382.66 and a one year high of $515.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

