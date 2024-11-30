3,368 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.57.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.