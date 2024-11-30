Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 47,515.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,915 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.50% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $147,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.18. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $322.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.