Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.1 %

BROS stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. This trade represents a 26.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock worth $35,434,372. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

