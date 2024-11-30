Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Up 132.3% in November

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the October 31st total of 256,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gryphon Digital Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Up 11.8 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRYP Free Report ) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 793,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.