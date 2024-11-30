eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

