iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

