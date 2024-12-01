Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 46,400 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Genworth Financial worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,015,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 901,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 731,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 138,674 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 912,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

