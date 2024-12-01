Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,676 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,679,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 706,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 66.7% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,277,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NYSE:FNV opened at $122.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

