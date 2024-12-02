2,027 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
NOBL opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
