2,027 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.