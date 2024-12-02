CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 335.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $573.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.74 and a 52 week high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.