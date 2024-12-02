CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 204 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.