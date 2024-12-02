CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $143.93 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.