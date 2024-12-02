Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 878,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,295,000 after buying an additional 424,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

ENPH stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 162.16, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.