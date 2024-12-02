Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Agilysys worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agilysys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.3 %

AGYS stock opened at $134.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $1,067,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,978,428.26. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,523 shares of company stock worth $4,068,899. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

