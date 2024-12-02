Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

