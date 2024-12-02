Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Expands By 32.0%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of HSCS opened at $2.95 on Monday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

