Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 203,632 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,632 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

