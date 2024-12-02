Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Lowered by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,391 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 2.4% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $159.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

