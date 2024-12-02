Azora Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.5% in the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enfusion by 27.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.45.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

