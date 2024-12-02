The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.29% of AZEK worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

AZEK Stock Up 1.6 %

AZEK stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

