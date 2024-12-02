Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

