Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $14.74 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 241,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 143,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,760,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $17,550,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Stericycle by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Price Performance
Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
