Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 120,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SJW opened at $55.72 on Monday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.