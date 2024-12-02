BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.08 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,515 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

