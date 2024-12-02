Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).
Ceiba Investments Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.24.
About Ceiba Investments
Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceiba Investments
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.