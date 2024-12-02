Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ceiba Investments

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

