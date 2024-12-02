Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Increases By 29.6%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 332,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.01. 245,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.51% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

